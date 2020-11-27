Suspect Remains at-Large Following Double Homicide, Child Abduction in Riverdale

The suspect in a double homicide and child abduction case in suburban Riverdale remains at large, police say.

According to authorities, Clarence Hebron, 32, is wanted in connected with the killings and the child abduction, which took place early Friday in the 14000 block of South Tracy Avenue in Riverdale.

An Amber Alert was issued on Friday afternoon, and just after 5 p.m. police reported that K’marion Hebron, 1, was returned safely to a local police station.

Clarence Hebron remains at large Friday, according to authorities.

He was last seen driving a 2009 silver Dodge Caravan minivan, with Illinois license plate CA96676.

Hebron is described as a Black male, standing 5-foot-6 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information in the case is encouraged to call 911.