Suspect made threats against libraries, businesses in Chicago suburbs: police

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with levying dozens of threats of bombings and other forms of violence against dozens of libraries and businesses around the Chicago area.

According to authorities, the suspect, a Skokie resident, was apprehended on Monday in suburban Niles. Niles police, in conjunction with Morton Grove police and the FBI’s Joint Terrorist Task Force, took the suspect into custody in Niles.

According to Morton Grove police, a total of 12 threats were levied against the village, as well as its public library and other businesses.

Skokie police reported that at least 16 threats were levied against various institutions in the area.

Niles, Wilmette, Glenview, and Northbrook police all reported similar threats during that time, according to police in multiple jurisdictions.

The suspect is a 23-year-old Skokie resident, and he was expected to appear in court for a pretrial detention hearing on Wednesday.

Two felony charges of disorderly conduct have been approved by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for the threats made against institutions in Morton Grove, according to authorities.

The State’s Attorney’s Office also approved charges of disorderly conduct and falsely making a terrorist threat for threats levied against Skokie institutions, according to Skokie police.

Additional charges are possible in the case.

