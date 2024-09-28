Suspect killed in shootout with police in Aurora following pursuit

A suspect was killed in a shootout with police in Aurora following a police pursuit after reports of shots fired in Plano, according to authorities.

Police said at approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday, Kendall County Sheriff's deputies assisted Plano police for a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Pratt Street.

Responding officers located a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident, and engaged in a pursuit, officials said.

The pursuit later ended near the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Eola Road in Aurora, where police said the suspect "engaged the officers in gunfire."

The suspect was struck and transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

According to Illinois State Police, the investigation remains "in its infancy" and no further information was available.