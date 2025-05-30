Suspect killed by police, officer injured after CPD attempts ‘investigatory stop'

A man was shot and killed by Chicago police and an officer was hospitalized late Thursday night in the city's West Humboldt Park neighborhood after a struggle ensued when police tried to stop the suspect in an alley way, according to a news release.
About 10:37 p.m., Chicago Police Tactical Officers in the 25th District were on patrol when they attempted to conduct an "investigatory stop" of a male suspect on foot in an alleyway in the 4300 block of West North Avenue, the release said.
When officers approached, the suspect fled into a backyard, police said. Officers then pursued the suspect and tried to arrest him, leading to a struggle. At that time, the suspect's gun fired, striking an officer in the leg, police said.
A Chicago police officer then fired their weapon and struck the suspect.
The officer struck by gunfire was transported to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition, police said. The suspect was also transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect was later identified at by the Cook County Medical Examiner as Nathaniel Fejerang, 19, of Chicago.
According to officials, a weapon was recovered from the scene.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which responds anytime a Chicago police officer fires their weapon, and the Investigative Response Team were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, officials said.
