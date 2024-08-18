Chicago Police

Suspect killed by Chicago police after double-shooting in Pilsen

By NBC Chicago Staff

A shooting suspect is dead after Chicago police heard gunfire in the city’s Pilsen neighborhood Sunday morning, confronting the suspect and ultimately opening fire themselves.

According to authorities, officers with the Robbery Task Force heard multiple gunshots in the 1800 block of South Blue Island Avenue at approximately 1:16 a.m.

Those officers encountered two armed suspects at the scene, and both officers ultimately opened fire, striking one of the suspects.

That suspect was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to authorities, that suspect is believed to have opened fire on a man and woman who were sitting inside of a car near the location. Both of those individuals were taken to area hospitals, and were listed in critical condition.

After the shooting, two Chicago police officers were taken to area hospitals for observation, with one officer sustaining minor injuries.

Further details of the shooting remain unclear at this time, and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident. Both officers who discharged their service weapons will be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation, in accordance with department policy.

