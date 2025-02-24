Suspect in stabbings tied to Amber Alert released from hospital, booked into jail

The suspect in multiple stabbings connected to an Illinois Amber Alert was booked into the Lake County, Indiana, Jail on Sunday after being released from the hospital, authorities said.

Marcus Bausley, 39, of Chicago, was charged with felony resisting law enforcement after leading officers on a chase along Interstate 65. He was awaiting extradition to Illinois on charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery and kidnapping, the Lake County Sheriff's Office stated.

Bausley allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, 33-year-old Teone Jones, as she was cooking dinner on Thursday evening in the 7100 block of South Eberhart in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, police said. Jones sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Around an hour later, Jones' 11-year-old son was found around a mile away, having been stabbed multiple times. An Amber Alert was issued on Friday morning for her 8-year-old son after he was spotted inside a vehicle with Bausley, authorities said.

The younger boy was captured on surveillance camera asking strangers for help and was later found wandering near a gas station near West 82nd Street and South Damen Avenue. Later that morning, Bausley led police on a pursuit in northwest Indiana after tripping a license plate reader.

According to officials, when the chase ended, police ordered Bausley to exit the vehicle, but he refused and put a knife to his neck. He was later placed into custody and transported to an area hospital for a "superficial wound to the neck," authorities said.

Both boys continued to receive treatment at a local children's hospital on Sunday. As of Saturday, the younger boy was up and moving, relatives told NBC Chicago. The 11-year-old remained intubated, according to family members.

Relatives said he sustained defensive wounds on his hand and will require a fourth surgery.