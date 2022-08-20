Suspect in Robbery at Schererville Dick's Sporting Goods Shot by Police After Ramming Patrol Car

Police officers responding to a robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville, Indiana, Saturday evening shot a robbery suspect when the individual rammed a police vehicle while attempting to flee, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the Dick's Sporting Goods located at 101 Indianapolis Blvd. According to authorities, three suspects were attempting to leave the scene as police arrived. As they tried to evade police, one of the suspects driving a getaway car rammed into a Schererville police patrol vehicle, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department. "Fearing for their safety," police opened fire, striking one of the suspects.

NBC 5 has yet to independently verify the account of events provided by police.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said. The two others involved in the incident were taken into custody. As of late Saturday, it remains unclear how many officers opened fire.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Department.