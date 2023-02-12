Suspect in Nashville Homicide Arrested in Joliet, Police Say

Police in Joliet have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a creek late last year in Nashville, Tennessee, according to authorities and WSMV, the NBC affiliate in Nashville.

In a news release, the Joliet Police Department said it previously developed information that the suspect, Andra Christman, 49, was in the area. On Friday, officers with the department's Special Operation Squad and Crisis Negotiator Team descended on a residence in the 1400 block of Sehring Street and located the suspect, according to authorities. Christmas surrendered without incident, police said.

Christman was initially wanted for a probation violation from Nashville, but authorities later secured an arrest warrant for homicide, police said. Christman is charged with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Starlena Sullivan, WSMV reported.

He is being held in the Will County Adult Detention Facility while awaiting extradition to Tennessee.