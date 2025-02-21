Suspect in Illinois Amber Alert arrested in Indiana hours after missing 8-year-old found, police say

A suspect in the abduction of an 8-year-old boy that led to an Amber Alert being issued in Illinois has been arrested in Indiana, hours after the child was found and hospitalized in Chicago, officials said.

According to a spokesperson for Indiana State Police, the suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken into custody on Interstate 65 near the Crown Point exit. The Lake County, Indiana, sheriff's office was leading the investigation, but Indiana State Police said they were assisting in the case.

The arrest comes hours after an Amber Alert was issued in Illinois for an 8-year-old boy who was taken from the 7100 block of South Eberhart in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Thursday evening. The child had last been seen around 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

At around 4:30 a.m. Friday, the Amber Alert was canceled when the boy was found, according to the Amber Alert.

Police sources told NBC Chicago the child was found near 82nd and Damen and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in unknown condition.

Around the same time of the child's reported abduction, police also reported two stabbings in the same neighborhood, leaving a woman killed and an 11-year-old injured. While authorities have not connected the incidents to the child's abduction, relatives of the victims told NBC Chicago the incidents appear related.

The first stabbing happened just before 7 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Eberhart, where authorities say a 33-year-old woman was found inside a home with multiple stab wounds. The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the woman as Teone Jones, of Chicago. Jones' mother said Jones was the mother of the 8-year-old boy in the Amber Alert, as well as an 11-year-old boy who police say was also found stabbed.

Just after 8 p.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of West 66th Street, where firefighters were treating the 11-year-old, who had suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest. The child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Check back for more on this developing story.