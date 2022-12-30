Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Arrested in Pa. Near Pocono Mountains

A press conference is scheduled in Moscow, Idaho at 4 p.m. ET. Watch it LIVE in the video embedded above.

A man has been taken into custody near the Pocono Mountains in connection with the killing of four University of Idaho students.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is a suspect in custody in Monroe County, Pa., sources confirm to NBC10's Deanna Durante and Brian Sheehan. Court records provided to NBC10 show that Kohberger was arrested on a warrant from Moscow, Idaho police and the Latah County, Idaho Prosecutors Office for murder in the first degree.

The arrest took place at a home in Chestnuthill Township, court docs say. Pennsylvania State Police say they assisted the FBI, the Moscow, Idaho Police and the Idaho State Police in the arrest.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Kohberger appeared in front of a Monroe County judge around 8:30 a.m. Friday, sources tell NBC10. He is currently at the Monroe County Correctional Facility awaiting extradition.

A person of interest in the slaying of four University of Idaho students has been arrested in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

The Nov. 13 killings of the four students -- Madison Mogan, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin -- left their community of Moscow, Idaho in shock and garnered attention nationwide.

Police say the four were stabbed to death in an off-campus house rented by the three female students in the middle of the night, some with wounds that suggest they fought back against their attacker. The investigation to this point has largely come up empty. Two roommates on the first floor who police say slept through the attack have already been ruled out as suspects.