Suspect in fatal River North shooting charged with murder

A 35-year-old Iowa man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a River North residence last month.

Demetris Shorter turned himself in to Chicago police on Friday night, according to officials, in connection with the Feb. 22 shooting.

Officers were called to the building in the 300 block of West Grand at approximately 8:15 p.m. for reports of a 29-year-old woman who had been shot in the lobby.

The woman, who suffered a gunshot wound to her neck, was transported to an area hospital in good condition. She provided a description of the gunman and the getaway vehicle, according to police.

Authorities later found a 32-year-old woman inside of the building who had been shot in the shoulder. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to Chicago police.

Shorter is now facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to the shooting, and appeared in court for a pretrial detention hearing on Saturday, according to authorities.

No further information on the shooting was immediately available.