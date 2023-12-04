Suspect in fatal Oakbrook Terrace hotel shooting denied pretrial release

A woman charged in a fatal shooting at an Oakbrook Terrace hotel over the weekend has been denied pretrial release after a hearing Monday.

According to the DuPage County State’s attorney, 51-year-old Latrice Phillips was denied release after she was charged with one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Calvin Truitt on Saturday night.

Police say Truitt was shot twice after an altercation at the Hilton Suites in the first block of Drury Lane.

According to prosecutors, Phillips got into a verbal altercation with a group at the hotel’s pool. After the altercation, Truitt and the group got onto an elevator, with the suspect allegedly following them into the elevator.

When the elevator reached the seventh floor, a fight broke out, with the suspect allegedly pulling out a gun and firing multiple shots, striking Truitt in the back and the side.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Phillips allegedly returned to her room, where she was taken into custody.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 4.