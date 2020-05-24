Suspect in Custody After Teen Shot Dead in Washington Park

A person is in custody after 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday in Washington Park on the South Side, according to police.

The suspect approached the teen about 10:05 p.m. on South Indiana Avenue and shot him in the chest and arm, Chicago police said. The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the teen’s death.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody a few blocks away after leading officers on a chase, police said. A weapon was recovered, and Area One detectives are investigating.