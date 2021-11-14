Villa Park

Suspect in Custody After Shooting at Safari Land Indoor Amusement Park

At least one person was shot in the incident Saturday night, police said

Police in suburban Villa Park say that a suspect is in custody after a shooting left one person injured at the Safari Land Indoor Amusement Park Saturday night.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred Saturday evening at the facility. An unidentified suspect opened fire at the location, with one victim being shot three times.

Police began to search an adjacent neighborhood near the intersection of Lincoln and Roy, but were unable to locate the suspect at that time.

At approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, police announced that the suspect had been located at a residence in Chicago, and was taken into custody without incident.

The victim in the shooting, who has not been identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and is being treated at a local hospital.

Further details have not been released at this time, and police believe that the shooting was an isolated incident.

