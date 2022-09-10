Suspect in Custody After Firing Shots in Suburban Midlothian Neighborhood

Police in suburban Midlothian say that a suspect is in custody and the scene is secure after a man fired shots early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, police were called to the intersection of 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. after a reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived on the scene and were informed that the individual had run into a nearby home.

After nearly six hours, police announced that the suspect had been taken into custody, and that the scene had been secured.

No injuries were reported following the shooting, and further details on the arrest were not immediately made available.