Suspect in Custody After Exchanging Gunfire With Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer

A suspect is in custody after exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer during an attempted carjacking on the city’s Near West Side on Saturday morning.

According to police, the officer was outside of a vehicle in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt at approximately 10:25 a.m. when a suspect got into the car and struck a fire hydrant as he attempted to flee from the scene.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle, and then there was an exchange of gunfire between the two individuals, according to Chicago police.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, and a weapon was recovered, according to authorities.

Charges are pending in the case, and an investigation is now underway, police say.