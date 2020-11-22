Suspect in Custody After Allegedly Firing Shots at Chicago Police in Fernwood

Chicago police say multiple individuals are in custody after a man allegedly fired shots at police officers in the city’s Fernwood neighborhood on Saturday night.

According to a Chicago police spokesperson, officers on the city’s Far South Side saw a man firing shots near the intersection of 104th street and Union Avenue just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

The man then allegedly fired shots in the direction of the officers before fleeing the scene on foot. A short time later, officers were able to take the man into custody. A weapon was also recovered at the scene.

At least two other individuals have been taken into custody in connection to the incident, and another firearm was recovered by police during the investigation.

A spokesperson says the officers did not discharge their service weapons during the incident. Charges are pending and no other information was immediately made available.