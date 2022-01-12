Suspect in Critical Condition After Exchanging Gunfire With Cook County Sheriff's Deputies

Cook County Sheriff’s deputies exchanged gunfire with a suspect on Chicago’s Far South Side Wednesday, leaving the man in critical condition at an area hospital.

According to Chicago police, the shooting occurred in the 7400 block of South Yates Boulevard at approximately 6:44 p.m. in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Authorities say that they were called after the suspect was told he was no longer allowed to stay at a home, and officers were summoned to relocate the individual.

When officers arrived at the home, they were informed the suspect had left, and used his tracking bracelet to find him in the 7400 block of South Yates.

When deputies arrived, the suspect allegedly opened fire. The officers then returned fire, striking him.

The suspect, identified as a 30-year-old man by the Chicago Fire Department, was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, according to Chicago police.

It is not known at this time whether there were any deputies struck by gunfire, and authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting. The deputies are being evaluated at an area hospital.