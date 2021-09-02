Suspect in Chase Bank Stabbing Connected to 2014 Navy Pier Hammer Attack

The suspect being questioned for a stabbing at a downtown Chicago Chase Bank Wednesday was charged with attacking two women at Navy Pier in 2014, according to police.

The 35-year-old man was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon after he walked up to two 55-year-old women along the lakefront in the summer of 2014 and demanded their purses, police said. He then hit them both in the face with a hammer before running off.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to NBC 5 Investigates, the man was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Three years later, a judge ordered that he be sent to a mental health center.

Since the initial incident, the man has been charged with 11 felonies, including attempted murder and aggravated battery, records show.

On Wednesday, in the 600 block of North Dearborn at approximately 11:12 a.m., police said a 24-year-old bank teller at Chase was stabbed in the left side of her neck after having a "brief conversation" with an unknown man while inside the bank.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

“There has been an incident at one of our branches near downtown Chicago today. Our thoughts right now are with our employee and their family," Chase said in a statement.