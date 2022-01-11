A suspect was fatally shot by police in northwest suburban Port Barrington early Tuesday morning after allegedly firing at officers as they responded to a domestic violence call.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff's office, deputies were called just before 1:30 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of Manchester Lane for a domestic violence situation.

"Upon their arrival, the suspect opened fire on the deputies and an adult female on scene," police said in a statement. "Deputies returned fire, striking the suspect."

The person shot was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the incident was isolated and there was no threat to the public.

NBC 5 has yet to independently verify the account provided by police.

The sheriff's office said the Major Investigation Assistance Team is investigating the shooting.