Suspect Faces Sexual Assault Charges After Allegedly Groping Multiple Women in Downtown Chicago

A Chicago man faces multiple counts of aggravated battery and sexual assault after police say he allegedly groped multiple women while riding a motorized scooter around the downtown area this summer.

According to authorities, 36-year-old Victor Manuel-Reyes was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with at least two such incidents, which took place June 1 in the 400 block of West Lake Street and on Aug. 6 in the 1100 block of South State STreet.

Authorities say Manuel-Reyes has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated battery in a public space, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of criminal sexual assault.

He will appear in bond court on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Chicago police issued a community alert seeking to identify a suspect in the case.

The first incident occurred at 10:15 a.m. on June 1 in the 400 block of West Lake Street, when a man wearing a white bike helmet approached a woman and touched her inappropriately before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The second incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Aug. 6, in the 1100 block of South State Street, when authorities say a man matching the same description man approached a female victim from behind and grabbed her.

Other similar incidents have been reported in recent weeks, but the suspect has only been charged in the two listed assaults, according to police.