A suspect has died after he exchanged gunfire with police officers in suburban Hickory Hills, the department says.

According to a press release, the incident occurred Thursday night in the area of 95th Street and Roberts Road after officers received reports of an armed robbery in the area.

Officers responding to the incident encountered a suspect, who began to flee the scene on foot and fired shots at an officer, according to a press release from police.

The officer fired back, and the suspect continued firing as he entered an alley near the scene.

Upon entering the alley, the officer found the suspect, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his head. The suspect was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer in the incident was treated and released at an area hospital.

The shooting is under investigation by the Illinois State Police’s Public Integrity Task Force in accordance with state law.