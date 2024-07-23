Suspect charged with shooting 7-year-old boy during road rage incident

A Calumet Park man was charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a 7-year-old boy during a road rage incident along the Dan Ryan Expressway, authorities said.

Ulyesee Burns, 54, was apprehended for attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to Illinois State Police.

The shooting was reported at around 2:28 a.m. on Sunday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 73rd Street. According to state police, a 7-year-old boy was injured by gunfire.

The child's condition remained unclear as of Sunday night.

What led up to the incident remained unclear.