Suspect charged with shooting 7-year-old boy during road rage incident

A Calumet Park man was charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a 7-year-old boy during a road rage incident along the Dan Ryan Expressway, authorities said.
Ulyesee Burns, 54, was apprehended for attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to Illinois State Police.
The shooting was reported at around 2:28 a.m. on Sunday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 73rd Street. According to state police, a 7-year-old boy was injured by gunfire.
The child's condition remained unclear as of Sunday night.
What led up to the incident remained unclear.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.