Suspect Charged With First-Degree Murder in Fatal River North Road Rage Attack

A 25-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a road rage attack in which he allegedly stabbed another driver in Chicago's River North neighborhood, authorities said.

Alan Perez, 25, turned himself into police and has since been charged by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for Tuesday night's stabbing in the first block of West Ohio Street, Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said.

One witness, who did not want to be identified, previously said he was stopped at a red light when he saw the victim step out of his blue Kia at the intersection and ask the driver of a black car behind him, “Why are you honking at me?”

He saw three men get out of the black car, and the two drivers began punching each other, the witness said.

The Kia driver was the larger of the two and pinned the other driver to the ground, the witness recounted. That’s when the man on the ground pulled out a knife and the other man backed off, he said.

“He [the victim] tried to control the knife with one arm, and when the knife slipped it went into his neck. Everyone was in shock,” the witness said.

The driver of the black car sped north on Dearborn as the witness said he rushed to the victim’s car to help. “I’m by the guy, trying to talk to him to keep him up,” he said. “Blood was pouring out.”

The witness told his younger brother to go back to their car to grab a towel. But his brother struggled to open the trunk, and the witness ran back himself. When he returned, the victim had driven away, he said.

The victim, identified as Jeremy Walker, 36, drove five blocks to North Michigan Avenue, where he stopped near a patrol car and an ambulance was called, according to a police report. Walker died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

One day following the stabbing, police located the suspect's car in the 2200 block of West 50th Place, obtained a search warrant and interviewed two people who were riding with the suspect at the time of the stabbing. On Thursday, authorities identified the suspect, who later surrendered to officers.

"It was a senseless act of violence and needless traffic argument turned deadly," Brown said, speaking to reporters at a news conference. "So we urge all of our residents to take every precaution to stay safe. But we will not tolerate violence anywhere in the city."

The suspect, Perez, will appear in Central Bond Court Saturday morning, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said. As of Friday evening, a potential motive remains unclear.