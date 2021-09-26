Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder of 2 Chicago Police Officers

A 26-year-old man was charged with the attempted murder of two Chicago police officers following an incident Friday in which one of the officers was shot, authorities said.

Aaron Jenkins has been accused of two felony counts of first degree attempted murder and one felony county of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

At approximately 10:51 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to the 7200 block of South Jeffery in South Shore for a shots fired call and observed a person on the ground. Moments later, they heard shots coming toward their direction.

A female officer was struck multiple times in leg and transported to the hospital by her partner. The 30-year-old officer, who has served on the force for two years, was treated for her injuries and subsequently released.

According to police, the shooting transpired when a man, identified as Jenkins, and a woman walked up the stairs of a residential building and a confrontation erupted between them and two teenagers. Then, authorities said, "a massive exchange of gunshots" occurred.

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot, and the second teen, 15 years old, was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition, said Brendan Deenihan, CPD chief of detectives.

Following the initial shooting, Jenkins fired shots in the direction of the two CPD officers, striking one of them, police stated. He was expected to appear in Central Bond Court Monday. The woman involved in the incident hasn't been charged.