Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder After Little Village Police Shooting

The suspect was shot by Chicago police officers Sunday after firing shots at them, officials said

A 19-year-old Chicago man was charged with two counts of attempted murder Monday after he fired shots at police officers a day earlier in the city's Little Village neighborhood, police said.

According to police, the man was "walking suspiciously" near the intersection of 21st Street and Washtenaw Ave. at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, holding his side.

Officers, who believed the man had a weapon, got out of their vehicle to attempt to talk to the man, who then fled the scene on foot.

Officers gave chase, and a short time later the man began to fire shots at them, according to officials.

The officers returned fire, striking the man, identified as Walter Dennard, in the shoulder and the leg.

Dennard continued to flee the scene before attempting to hide in a residence near the intersection of 21st Street and California, police said. Officers discovered him at the location, where they began to administer first aid before paramedics arrived.

Dennard was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he is listed in critical, but stable, condition. He is expected to appear in Central Bond Court Tuesday.

