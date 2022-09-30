Suspect Charged in Violent CTA Red Line Robbery Ordered to Remain in Jail Without Bond

A man charged in a brazen attack onboard a CTA Red Line Train has been ordered to remain in jail without bond nearly one week following the incident, which was captured on video and prompted widespread outrage online.

At a court hearing Friday, a Cook County judge called the suspect, Solomon Washington, 29, a "danger to the community," ordering him to remain in custody without bond. Washington was charged in connection with a Sept. 24 attack in which a man was robbed and struck over the head with a wine bottle.

In video of the attack, posted by a Facebook user, multiple assailants are seen assailing a man on a CTA train, asking for his identification and then snatching an unopened bottle of wine from him.

Video then shows the suspects reaching into his pocket and stealing money, and as the man begins to get up, one of the suspects strikes him in the head with a wine bottle, leaving him dazed and bleeding profusely in his seat.

According to police, the attack was not the only one Washington, the individual seen wearing a white hoodie on surveillance video, was involved in. One day later, he allegedly stole money and a medallion from a man sleeping on another CTA Red Line train near the 95th Street station, authorities said.

Following the first attack, the CTA issued a statement, calling it "absolutely reprehensible."

“This kind of behavior is absolutely reprehensible and should not happen to any CTA customer,” officials said. “CTA began working very closely with CPD immediately after the incident was reported, including sharing relevant video from our security camera system.”

Washington has a lengthy record that includes seven misdemeanor convictions - five for trespassing. At the hearing, Judge Kelly Marie McCarthy worried that Washington's identification was made by a police officer and that there were no complaining witnesses. But she said Washington, who previously failed to appear for court 11 times while out on bond, was a "real and present threat" to the safety of people on the transit agency and buses.

The judge also ordered Washington to stay off all CTA property. He is expected back in court Oct. 7.