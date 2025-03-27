Suspect charged in suburban hit-and-run crash that left 46-year-old man dead

A suburban man has been charged after a hit-and-run crash in suburban Worth left a 46-year-old man dead, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian struck Monday evening at around 6:20 p.m. in the 6500 block of West 115th Street.

According to authorities, responding officers discovered the man had been struck by a dark BMW sedan that immediately fled the scene southbound on Natchez Avenue.

Police said the crash stemmed from a road rage incident involving the driver of the BMW and the victim's adult son.

The victim, who was on foot and witnessed the road rage incident, attempted to intervene and entered the roadway.

As the man walked into the street to check on his son, the driver of the BMW changed direction and struck the 46-year-old man. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Trauma Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

Moments later, police arrested the driver of the BMW, 27-year-old Abdalla Shaban, at his residence in the 11500 block of South Natchez Avenue.

In addition to multiple traffic offenses, Shaban has been charged with one count of reckless homicide and one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury.

Shaban appeared in court regarding the matter Thursday morning. There was no further information available.