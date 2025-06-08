An Evanston man suspected of shooting a security guard and biting another at Evanston Hospital on Thursday night has been charged, police said.

Christian Haywood, 28, faces felony charges of attempted first-degree murder; aggravated battery discharging a firearm and causing injury to a public safety officer; aggravated battery to a public safety officer; and two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, police said.

About 7:30 p.m., the Evanston Police Department’s crisis response team responded to the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue for a report of a 28-year-old man who appeared to be suffering from “an unknown mental health condition” and was voluntarily taken to the hospital, at 2650 Ridge Ave., for an evaluation, police said.

As nurses were assisting with his intake the man grew agitated. Hospital security was summoned.

The man allegedly reached into his belongings, pulled out a gun and fired three to four shots just before 8 p.m., police said. A 33-year-old security officer was shot three times in her left side; a second security officer, a 47-year-old woman, suffered injuries after Haywood allegedly bit her.