Suspect Charged in Sexual Assault of 6-Year-Old Boy at River North McDonald's

A Michigan man is facing felony charges of aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping after he allegedly assaulted a 6-year-old boy inside of the restroom of a River North McDonald’s restaurant over the weekend.

According to authorities, 62-year-old Bryan Sutton has been charged with felony criminal sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13 and aggravated kidnapping in connection to the incident, which occurred at the McDonald’s in the 600 block of North Clark Street at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police say that the alleged assault occurred inside of a restroom stall at the restaurant.

The suspect was identified inside of the restaurant several minutes after the assault occurred, and according to police he attacked a security guard who tried to detain him before officers arrived.

Sutton was taken into custody at the restaurants, and was transported to the Cook County Jail for processing.

Sutton will appear in bond court on Tuesday.