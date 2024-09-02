Suspect charged in mass shooting that left girl dead, 10 others hurt in Back of the Yards

Chicago police announced murder charges against a 39-year-old man accused of participating in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl in April 2024, with at least 10 other victims wounded in that shooting.

Police announced charges against 39-year-old Octaviano Romero in connection with the shooting. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder and 10 counts of attempted murder in the April 13 shooting, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street. When they arrived on scene, they located 11 victims who had been struck by gunfire.

An 8-year-old girl was shot in the head, and was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

At least three other children, including a 1-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy, were shot in the attack. Both were listed in critical condition, while a 9-year-old suffered a graze wound to the finger, police said.

Seven other individuals were shot in the attack.

An individual in a black sedan fired dozens of shots into a crowd of people at the scene, according to eyewitnesses.

It is believed that Romero was the driver of that black sedan, as he was also charged with one count of not wearing a seat belt, according to police.