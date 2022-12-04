Suspect Charged in Fatal Shooting Outside Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn

A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting a 28-year-old man early Saturday outside Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Witnesses identified Marques Rose, 38, as the gunman who fired at Brandon McGee about 2 a.m. as McGee was standing with a group of people outside the hospital’s emergency room in the 9400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue, Oak Lawn police said.

McGee was was shot in the left eye and taken inside the hospital for treatment, but died 12 hours later, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The shooting was believed to be related to another shooting less than two hours earlier in Gresham that left two people dead, police said.

Responding officers saw Rose run from the scene and placed him in custody, according to police. A loaded revolver was recovered.

Rose, of Gresham, faces a count of first-degree murder. He is expected to appear in bond court Sunday.