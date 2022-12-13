Suspect Charged in Fatal Belmont Cragin Shooting That Left 3 Dead Sunday

A 32-year-old man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of three people near a Belmont Cragin bar over the weekend.

According to Chicago police, Samuel Parsons-Salas is in custody and is facing murder charges in connection to the shooting. He has also been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony county of armed kidnapping, according to police.

His first bond court appearance is set for Wednesday.

Sunday’s shooting, which took place near Vera Lounge, left three people dead, including 50-year-old Rick Vera, 24-year-old Mercedes Tavares and 26-year-old Mario Pozuelos.

Mariah Vera, 25, was celebrating her birthday at the establishment when a verbal altercation occurred, according to Chicago police. During an ensuing altercation outside, gunfire rang out, leaving three people dead and leaving Mariah fighting for her life after she was shot in the head, according to police.

A person-of-interest was taken into custody for questioning on Monday, and police named Parsons-Salas as a suspect on Tuesday, announcing murder charges in the case.

An investigation remains ongoing in the case.