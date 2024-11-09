Suspect charged in double-fatal Navy Pier shooting, to appear in court Saturday

Murder charges have officially been filed against a man accused of killing two ex-coworkers at Chicago’s Navy Pier earlier this week.

According to Chicago police, 36-year-old Raylon East has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two men at Navy Pier on Tuesday morning.

East was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon in the case, according to police.

According to police, it is believed the suspect in the case had his employment terminated by a company located at Navy Pier in mid-October. That suspect then allegedly returned to the attraction on Tuesday at approximately 1:15 p.m., opening fire inside a private office near a loading dock.

The two men, who both worked for a subcontractor at Navy Pier, were both pronounced dead at Northwestern Hospital a short time after the shooting.

Police launched an extensive search for the suspect, and took him into custody on Thursday, according to a release.

The suspect is expected to appear in court for a pretrial detention hearing on Saturday, according to Chicago police.