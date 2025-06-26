NOTE: The video above was published in the immediate aftermath of the shooting

A 19-year-old Chicago resident has been arrested and faces attempted murder charges in connection to an April shooting on the campus of Illinois State University.

According to ISU police, Emir Thomas was arrested in Chicago in recent days, with the U.S. Marshals assisting in his apprehension.

Thomas now faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon in connection to a shooting that unfolded at ISU’s Bone Student Center on April 27.

Police were called to the student center just before 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting during a registered student organization event on-campus.

The suspect in the shooting fled the scene, but an individual was wounded by gunfire. Police said he was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The school issued an emergency alert after the shooting, but the suspect evaded capture at the time.

In recent weeks, ISU police said they have interviewed numerous witnesses, reviewed surveillance footage and worked closely with Illinois State Police and the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office to identify a suspect in the case, and this week Thomas was taken into custody in Chicago.

“We recognize that waiting for the full results of an investigation can feel uncertain and unsettling,” ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said in a statement. “Throughout this process, our community’s safety and well-being have remained our highest priorities.”

Neither Thomas nor the victim had any affiliation with the university, according to officials.

Any additional information can be relayed to ISU police at 309-438-8631.