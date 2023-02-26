illinois news

Suspect Barricades Inside Home in Southern Illinois After Allegedly Shooting Police Officer

A spokesperson with the Illinois State Police said a second person was found dead in the area, but didn't provide additional information.

By KSDK and NBC Chicago Staff

A suspect believed to have shot a police officer Sunday barricaded themselves inside a southern Illinois home, leading to a standoff with law enforcement, according to authorities.

Officials with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department told KSDK, the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, officers were responding to a residential area in the village of Dupo, where the suspect was believed to be barricaded inside a home. Dupo is a community of around 10,000 residents about 10 miles south of downtown St. Louis.

Citing a police source, KSDK reported the sheriff's department was called to a report of a disturbance at a home earlier Sunday. Before deputies could arrive on scene, a Dupo police officer showed up. The officer was then shot and seriously injured, according to authorities.

Numerous first responders were visible in the area, including heavily armed officers and emergency medical personnel.

Residents were asked to avoid the area as law enforcement remained on scene Sunday night.

