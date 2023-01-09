Suspect Barricaded Into North Lawndale Home, Chicago Police Say

A large law enforcement presence is visible in Chicago's North Lawndale community where an armed man barricaded himself into a home Monday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Chicago police, its SWAT team responded to the 1600 block of South Springfield at around 1:23 p.m. for an armed individual who barricaded himself inside a residence.

The nearby William Penn Elementary School shortly delayed dismissal to protect the safety of students and staff, the school's principal said in a letter to the school community.

"The Chicago Police Department arrived at our school soon after our scheduled dismissal time and provided extra security support as we dismissed one classroom at a time," the principal's letter read, in part. "The police activity was not directly related to our school."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

As of 6 p.m., the situation remained ongoing.

No injuries have been reported.