Suspect at-large after 2 women found shot to death inside suburban home

Police in suburban Park Forest have obtained an arrest warrant for a man accused of shooting and killing two women inside a home, all while two children remained inside the residence.

According to information released by police, Coleman Franklin is accused of killing 51-year-old Lillian Brown and 30-year-old Sabrina McCain inside a residence in the 300 block of Miami Street on Dec. 26.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shootings, but remains at-large, according to police.

Police say the attack was “not a random crime,” and that Franklin knew the two victims in the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Investigations Division of the Park Forest Police Department at 708-748-1309.

According to police, officers were called to the home just after 6 p.m. Thursday for reports of a gunshot victim. Officers forced their way into the residence and discovered two unresponsive women inside, along with two unharmed children.

Both children were taken to area hospitals for observation. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Neighbor Dyrece Boyd told NBC Chicago she knew the victims and would often see the mother and daughter in passing.

“It’s just unfortunate that had to happen and those babies don’t have their mother and grandmother anymore,” she said. “It’s really, really bad.”

Neighbors described Brown as a quiet and hardworking woman who never missed a day of work.

“Lil’s been living over there for four years,” said Boyd. “She goes to work, she come home, she do her gardening, and her grass that’s all she do. She doesn’t bother nobody.”