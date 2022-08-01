Suspect Arrested in Waukegan Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Teen Girl Dead, 2 Others Injured

A man faces charges in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in suburban Waukegan on Sunday night that left a teen girl dead and two other family members injured.

According to Waukegan police, officers were called to the area between Crescent Avenue and Garrick Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a crash.

When they arrived, they found that three pedestrians had been struck on Crescent Avenue.

One of the pedestrians, a 14-year-old girl, was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Two other pedestrians, whom police say are related to the girl, were also treated for “moderate” injuries, according to authorities.

Police say that the three were walking their bikes along the south side of Crescent Avenue when they were struck by a Dodge Challenger.

After doing so, the Dodge fled the scene, according to authorities.

During the investigation of the crash, officers found the car in the 2400 block of Dakota Road. Police say the alleged driver, identified as 31-year-old Jhonatan Castaneda-Lopez, was also taken into custody.

He appeared in court on Monday, and was issued a $1 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 8.