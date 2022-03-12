Suspect Arrested for Burglary at Ukrainian Church in Humboldt Park

A 20-year-old man was arrested by Chicago police early Saturday in connection with a burglary at a Ukrainian Church in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood, authorities said.

Torribio Mora, 20, was taken into custody on initial charges of felony burglary, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

According to authorities, at approximately 1:08 a.m., officers were called to Holy Protection Parish of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, 900 N. Washtenaw Ave., where a custodian informed them the church had been burglarized. Police found a broken window on the side of the building where it's believed that the thief or thieves entered, authorities stated.

Surveillance video showed an unidentified man taking several items from the church, police stated.

Less than a half hour after the burglary, officers arrested Mora nearby. It wasn't immediately clear if any other individuals were suspected in the burglary.