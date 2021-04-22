A Chicago man is facing charges in connection to the road rage shooting on Lake Shore Drive that left a 22-month-old child critically hurt earlier this month.

According to Chicago police, Deandre Binion, 25, was arrested earlier this week in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.

Binion is accused of perpetrating the shooting that took place on Lake Shore Drive on April 6. According to police, the incident started when one of the two involved vehicles wouldn’t let the other into their lane on the roadway near Grant Park.

Binion then allegedly fired shots at the other vehicle, striking Kayden Swann, now 22 months old, in the head. The vehicle Swann was riding in then crashed, and Binion allegedly fled the scene.

Swann was taken to a local hospital by a Good Samaritan, and was later transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was put into a medical coma.

After two weeks, Binion was taken into custody on Tuesday, according to Chicago police. He faces three felony counts of attempted murder in the first degree, and one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to a press release.

He will appear in Central Bond Court on Friday.

Swann has since made “remarkable progress,” according to physicians at Lurie’s, and is no longer in intensive care. Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, in his last update, said that Swann could potentially be released from the hospital “very soon.”

The boy’s grandfather is also facing charges in connection with the incident. According to police, the man faces charges of felony use of, and possession of, a firearm in connection with the incident, and prosecutors say he did not have a valid FOID card or concealed carry card at the time of the shooting.