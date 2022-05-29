Suspect Arrested, Charged With Allegedly Setting Homeless Man on Fire in River North

Chicago police say they have arrested a man and charged him with attempted murder after he allegedly set a homeless man on fire in the city's Near North neighborhood earlier this month.

According to authorities, 27-year-old Joseph Guardia of Melrose Park was arrested on Friday in Chicago in connection with the crime, which took place on Wednesday.

Police allege that Guardia doused a sleeping 75-year-old man with flammable liquid and then set him on fire in the 400 block of North Lower Wabash Avenue.

The suspect then fled the scene and boarded a CTA Blue Line train, authorities said.

Guardia was taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated arson resulting in bodily harm.

He will appear in bond court on Monday, according to Chicago police.