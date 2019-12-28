Chatham

Suspect Arrested After Woman Shot, Killed in Chatham Apartment

The 19-year-old was found dead in a bedroom of the home in the 8100 block of South Maryland

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman Friday in a Chatham apartment on the South Side, police said.

About 9:49 p.m., a witness heard a gunshot and found the 19-year-old in the bedroom of an apartment in the 8100 block of South Maryland Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

Police said the shooting may have been a domestic incident. A suspect is in custody and charges are pending Saturday morning.

Area South detectives are investigating.

