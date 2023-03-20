Suspect Arrested After Rockford Funeral Home Van Stolen With Body Inside

A 23-year-old Rockford man charged with abuse of a corpse for stealing a funeral home van containing a body that was later dumped in Chicago has been arrested in Wisconsin.

The man, who also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, was arrested Sunday in Green Bay," according to police.

The van belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home was stolen from outside the Rockford business on Jan. 21. Chicago police found the van the following day without the body inside.

The body of 47-year-old Curtis Brown that had been in the van was recovered Jan. 23 behind a vacant home on Chicago’s South Side, Rockford police have said.

According to prosecutors, the suspect has been charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and abuse of a corpse in connection with the incident.

Brown’s body was returned to Rockford by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.