Suspect arrested after person fatally stabbed during fight in NW Indiana

One person was taken into custody on Saturday after a man was stabbed and killed during a fight in Merrillville, Indiana, authorities said.

At around 1 a.m., officers with the Merrillville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of East 83rd Avenue regarding a fight. Police arrived at the scene and found one person who had been stabbed. He was later transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said.

The identity of the victim was being withheld Saturday pending notification of family members. In the hours following the stabbing, police arrested a suspect, who was identified as Nelson Omar Alvarez-Godoy.

He was taken into custody on charges of murder, battery resulting in bodily injury, battery resulting in injury and battery, authorities said. Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Garza at jgarza@merrillville.in.gov or 219-769-3531.