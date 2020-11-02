Suspect Arrested After Man Found Dead Inside Home Under Renovation in Aurora Township

A 40-year-old west suburban Aurora resident was arrested on charges of first degree murder and armed robbery Monday following the discovery of a deceased man inside a home under renovation in nearby Aurora Township, sheriff's deputies said.

At approximately 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, the Kane County Sheriff's Office was called about a possible dead male inside a house under renovation in the 1500 block of Solfisburg Ave., according to a news release.

Mario Ying, 51, of Elgin, was pronounced dead at the scene. While at the home, detectives were approached by a witness who had suspicions about a person who lives less than a half-mile from the crime scene.

Detectives went to the residence and briefly spoke to the subject, Carlos Fonseca-Gutierrez, 40, of Aurora. He eventually agreed to come to the sheriff's office to meet with investigators, officials said.

After reviewing the facts of the case, detectives talked to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office, which approved charges on two counts of first degree murder and one county of armed robbery against Fonseca-Gutierrez.

The suspect is set to take part in a bond call Tuesday.

The sheriff's office hasn't released details about what led up to Ying's death.