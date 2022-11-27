Suspect Arrested After Man, 60, Shot and Killed During Argument in Auburn Gresham

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old man who was fatally shot during an argument early Saturday morning, authorities stated.

The shooting was reported at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Honore, which is in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

According to police, the victim and suspect got into an argument inside a residence, and at one point, the suspect displayed a gun and shot the victim multiple times. The victim was shot in the chest, stomach and right thigh and initially taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries, police said.

The suspect, identified Harry Bowen, 46, fled the residence following the shooting but was located by authorities and taken into custody. A gun was recovered at the scene, according to police. Bowen is expected to appear in Central Bond Court Monday.