A man has died and a suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing aboard a CTA Blue Line train Wednesday night.

According to Chicago police, the stabbing occurred on a train near the Rosemont station at approximately 7:49 p.m. Wednesday.

A verbal altercation broke out between the two men, and a 42-year-old man was stabbed in the left thigh with a sharp object, police said.

The victim as taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect in the case was taken into custody by responding officers. Charges are pending in the case.

No further information was immediately available.

