Suspect Arrested After Attempted Robbery of Off-Duty Cop

A person was arrested after allegedly trying to rob an off-duty Chicago police officer Thursday in the South Loop.

The officer was in a parking garage about 7 p.m. in the 700 block of South Wabash Avenue when the male suspect tapped him on the shoulder, implied he had a gun and demanded the officer’s property, according to Chicago police.

The off-duty officer was able to subdue the robber and detain him until other officers arrived and took him into custody, police said. Charges are pending.

No injuries were reported and no weapon was recovered, according to police.