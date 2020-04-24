South loop

Suspect Arrested After Attempted Robbery of Off-Duty Cop

The off-duty officer was able to subdue the robber and detain him until other officers arrived

By Sun-Times Media

A person was arrested after allegedly trying to rob an off-duty Chicago police officer Thursday in the South Loop.

The officer was in a parking garage about 7 p.m. in the 700 block of South Wabash Avenue when the male suspect tapped him on the shoulder, implied he had a gun and demanded the officer’s property, according to Chicago police.

The off-duty officer was able to subdue the robber and detain him until other officers arrived and took him into custody, police said. Charges are pending.

Local

joe gaziano 3 hours ago

Northwestern’s Gaziano Hoping to Accomplish Draft Dream

coronavirus illinois 6 hours ago

NBC 5 Investigates: Most Illinois Communities Fall Short on Daily Coronavirus Testing

No injuries were reported and no weapon was recovered, according to police.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

South loopChicago PoliceSouth WabashAttempted Robbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us