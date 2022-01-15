rogers park

Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing 2 Women, Dog in Rogers Park

The dog died from injuries suffered in the attack

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed two women and killed a dog during an incident in Rogers Park.

According to Chicago police, Jordan Shipp was taken into custody on Friday in connection with the incident, which left an 82-year-old woman and a 60-year-old woman hurt on Jan. 8.

Police allege that Shipp attacked the two women, along with a dog, in the 2100 block of West Birchwood Avenue last weekend.

The two women were hospitalized because of their injuries, and the dog ultimately died as a result of injuries suffered in the attack.

Shipp was arrested in Ravenswood on Friday, according to police.

She now faces two charges of attempted first-degree murder, and one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to police. She is set to appear in bond court on Saturday.

